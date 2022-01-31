Tree planting to mark Queen's Jubilee

An oak tree has been planted as part of a national initiative to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This year marks 70 years since The Queen came to the throne. As part of the celebrations, The Prince of Wales has devised a project called The Queen’s Green Canopy, inviting organisations and individuals across the country to "plant a tree for the jubilee".

North Somerset Council chairman, Cllr Richard Westwood, helped plant the English oak from Chew Valley Nurseries and unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

He said: "The Queen has been an inspiration to all of us over the years and I am very pleased to be able to plant this tree in North Somerset on her behalf."

The tree has been planted just yards away from an oak commemorating the Coronation of King Edward VII which was planted in 1902, the year Ashcombe Park opened.

The council is encouraging others to plant trees to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

To find out more about the project and how to get involved visit www.queensgreencanopy.org.