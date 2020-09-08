Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds
PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 08 September 2020
Bob Cartwright
Travellers have pitched up at Portishead Lake Grounds.
Four caravans, two camper vans and associated vehicles have been spotted at the beauty spot this week.
Portishead Town Council said travellers arrived at the back of Marina Gardens on Saturday, and said it is the same group which has now moved on to the Lake Grounds.
A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We were made aware of a potential unauthorised encampment on Lake Road, Portishead yesterday evening (Monday).
“The neighbourhood policing team are engaging with the individuals involved and monitoring the situation, working alongside the local authority.”
A North Somerset Council spokesman added: “We have received reports of an unauthorised encampment at the Lake Grounds in Portishead. The group comprises of four caravans, two camper vans and associated vehicles.
“We visited the site this morning and have concluded our health and welfare enquiries.
“We are in the process of serving a notice to leave the land, which will require the group to leave by 9am tomorrow morning.”
