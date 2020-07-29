Advanced search

School bus damaged and rubbish dumped as travellers leave playing fields

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 July 2020

Travellers have left Gordano School playing fields at Clapton Lane in Portishead. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Portishead Town Council

A school bus has been vandalised after a large group of travellers took up residence at sports pitches in Portishead.

The group left Gordano School playing fields at Clapton Lane as of Sunday.

Pictures show windows of a school bus have been smashed and piles of rubbish left behind after travellers vacated the area.

Waste management company Biffa will now clear up the site, which is expected to take a few days.

Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner said: “Portishead Town Council had been liaising with the relevant authorities since the arrival of the travellers, with a view to them being moved on as quickly and quietly as possible.

“I would like to thank members of the Portishead community, Avon and Somerset police, North Somerset Council and town councillors for their help and patience in managing this difficult situation, which has now been resolved.”

Topic Tags:

