Travellers pitch up at Portishead park

PUBLISHED: 14:52 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 23 July 2020

Travellers have ptiched-up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Travellers have ptiched-up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Tracey Fowler

Travellers have been spotted after pitching up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead.

Travellers have pitched-up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead. Picture: Portishead Town CouncilTravellers have pitched-up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead. Picture: Portishead Town Council

The town council said the group arrived at the site yesterday (Wednesday).

Cllrs Bob Cartwright, Steve Temple and Paul Gardner visited the area last night along with Avon and Somerset police, which took details of the people and vehicles there.

The council confirmed it is the same group of travellers which were recently in Portbury.

Due process has to be followed in order to evict the group, which the authority will start today (Thursday).

Travellers have pitched-up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead. Picture: Portishead Town CouncilTravellers have pitched-up at Gordano playing fields in Portishead. Picture: Portishead Town Council

Cllr Gardner said: “Portishead Town Council took action as soon as we were aware of the arrival of the travellers, with councillors Bob Cartwright, Steve Temple and myself attending the site with police officers on Wednesday evening.

“The town council is in talks with the land owners, police and other authorities to get an eviction in progress.

“Photos of some of the vehicles have been posted on the town council website, clearly showing trading names of the travellers so people can be aware.

“The legal process to remove the illegal encampment usually takes several days.”

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.

‘Horrific’ car fire destroys vehicles in Clevedon

The car fire occurred in Hillview Avenue. Picture: Clevedon Fire Station

