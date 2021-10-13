Road group condemns 'unacceptable traffic misery' in village

Published: 7:00 AM October 13, 2021

A village group has condemned the 'unacceptable traffic misery' people in its village are suffering.

Tickenham Road Action Group (TRAG) supports the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment to take place in the village.

A request for a screening opinion to determine the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment to revise the quarryworking and restoration scheme at Durnford Quarry, in Long Ashton, has been submitted to North Somerset Council.

Lorries are using the village as a cut through to get to the site, in Longwood Lane.

The assessment could also extend the end date for quarrying by one year.

A TRAG spokesman said: "If you are concerned about the high volume of dumper trucks coming through Tickenham on a daily basis, there is an opportunity to make your views known by responding to the application.

"We consider it is essential to support the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment to improve on the unacceptable traffic misery being suffered by the residents of Tickenham as a direct result of the quarry works.

"As of last night there were 57 individual comments lodged requesting the council to undertake a full Environmental Impact Assessment, including the impact to our village of this traffic. That is a tremendous response from the village that really demonstrates the depth of concern.

"We are continuing to chase North Somerset Council on the next steps."

An open meeting will take place this week to share the results of a traffic survey undertaken in the village.

TRAG added: "We are continuing to monitor progress on the new Local Plan being prepared by North Somerset Council. We expect the draft to be issued in November.

"Tickenham Parish Council has undertaken a traffic survey that we advised a while ago.

"It is now ready to share the results of the survey and there will be an open meeting held at Tickenham Village Hall on Tuesday at 7.00pm. All Tickenham residents are encouraged to attend.

"The parish council is also setting a mailing list to let people know about parish council business. If you would like to sign up then please log on to tickenham-pc.org.uk/traffic-survey"