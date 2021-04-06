News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Plan to cut traffic on rural roads

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 1:41 PM April 6, 2021   
Map of roads subject to proposed traffic order

A map of the roads the council is planning to restrict use of. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A proposal to stop ‘through traffic’ and HGVs from using rural roads between Nailsea, Backwell, Clevedon and Yatton has sparked hundreds of objections. 

North Somerset Council wants to restrict access to motor vehicles on a number of rural roads, while maintaining ‘normal use’ for local residents and businesses. 

However, thousands of people have signed a petition to oppose the traffic order due to concerns it will lead to more congestion in towns and villages, and prevent local people from using the roads to get to school, work and use nearby services. 

Cllr James Tonkin, the authority’s executive member for planning, highways and transport, confirmed the order will not apply to locals, but said it will ensure roads are safer for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders. 

He said: “We hope to encourage journeys by bike or on foot by making lanes between Clevedon, Yatton, Nailsea and Backwell quieter and safer.     

“To do this, we are proposing to implement a Traffic Regulation Order on the lanes. This would reduce the volume of traffic on the roads by restricting access of through-traffic or HGVs attempting to use the roads as a rat-run, while maintaining normal use of the lanes for local residents, businesses, pubs and hospitality venues, as well as their visitors, suppliers and customers.     

“By encouraging more active modes of travel, we hope to promote improved health and a greener environment, working towards our ambitious goals of carbon neutrality by 2030. We want to be sure that our proposals work for our communities, and so we welcome comments on the plans to reduce traffic on the lanes.”     

Most Read

  1. 1 Social prescribing scheme helps people improve wellbeing
  2. 2 Clifton Suspension Bridge to be illuminated in spring
  3. 3 Cash boost for support group helping people with mental health issues
  1. 4 Ashton & Backwell United manager Jones departs Stags
  2. 5 Portishead Girls get back to it after long break
  3. 6 Best scenic dog walks in North Somerset and Somerset
  4. 7 What rules will we have to follow when pubs reopen in April?
  5. 8 Zoos, farms and theme park ready to reopen on April 12
  6. 9 Plan to cut traffic on rural roads
  7. 10 New wellbeing hub to help young people access support

North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox said he has been inundated with emails and letters from residents who are concerned about the proposal. 

He said: “If they want to keep HGVs off the lanes, nobody is going to be against that. But it’s not going to achieve any of their environmental concerns, it is simply diverting traffic into different places.  

“It’s just not been properly thought out, and not well explained. The best thing for the council to do is to withdraw it and have a proper consultation, and ask local residents what they think could be done.”  

North Somerset Council would like to hear people’s views on the proposal. To comment, email traffic.orders@n-somerset.gov.uk and quote the reference ATF2/RL/310321 before 5pm on April 30. 

To view the proposal, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/notices  

Clevedon News
Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Housing group contributes £400,000 for North Somerset rugby club revamp

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
John Osborne features on the BBC Two TV series, Saved and Remade, which is airing for the next four weeks.

Portishead furniture maker features in new BBC TV series

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Merchant Square residents

Faces of Portishead residents caught up in fire safety scandal

Stephen Sumner

person
The Wyndham Way Study Area in Portishead

Councils back Portishead town centre scoping study

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus