Where is the cheapest petrol in North Somerset?

Paul Jones

Published: 4:16 PM March 21, 2022
Petrol prices have risen across the UK - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Petrol prices in North Somerset are hitting astronomically-high levels amid a rise in oil prices and the war in Ukraine. 

With Rishi Sunak under pressure to announce measures to ease the crisis during his Spring Statement on Wednesday, we looked at the cheapest fuel - petrol and diesel - available in the Weston area at the moment, according to price check website, petrolprices.com.

We have focussed on petrol stations in Nailsea, Clevedon and Portishead and here are the top five:

Petrol
1. Tesco Nailsea: 160.9p
2. Tesco Clevedon: 161.9p
3. Texaco Bridgwater Road (Shute Shelve Service Station), Winscombe: 161.9p
4. BP St Andrews Road (RSS St Andrews), Avonmouth: 164.9p
5. Shell Clevedon (MFG Salthouse): 165.9p

Diesel
1. Texaco Bridgwater Road (Shute Shelve Service Station), Winscombe: 172.9p
2. Tesco Nailsea: 175.9p
3. Texaco Bridgwater Road (MFG Rowberrow), Winscombe: 175.9p
4. Tesco Clevedon: 176.9p
5. Shell Clevedon (MFG Salthouse): 177.9p

