Person suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in A370 crash

The crash happened on the A370 through North Somerset - Credit: Archant

A person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering 'life-threatening' injuries in a crash on a major North Somerset route today (September 2).

The incident happened on the A370 at around 12.30pm, police said, and involved a motorcycle and a car.

"One person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"Their family are aware and being supported by specialist officers."

Police are urging any witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward and call 101, quoting reference 5222212042.