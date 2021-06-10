Covid-19 MOT extensions: Are you driving with an invalid MOT?

Promotion

Published: 12:52 PM June 10, 2021

New data suggests that one in 10 drivers in 2021 has taken to the road without a valid MOT. - Credit: Getty Images/Cultura RF

Have you been caught out by the Covid-19 MOT extensions that ended in August 2020?

Richard Robertson, owner of Clarus Motor Park in Kenn, explains what you need to do now Covid-19 MOT extensions have ended and how to ensure yours is up-to-date.

Q: Why are we seeing a rise in motorists with invalid MOTs?

The Covid-19 MOT extension ended on August 1, 2020. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Despite the lockdown MOT extension ending on August 1, 2020, many motorists remain unsure of when their MOT is due.

Some people haven’t realised the extension is over, and are driving without a valid MOT. Others have forgotten about their MOT test, waited too long to book their appointment, or simply don’t understand the rules. We’ve had many people bring their car in for servicing or tyre repair, only for us to inform them their MOT is out-of-date.

New data suggests that one in 10 drivers in 2021 has taken to the road without a valid MOT, over the past year, and that up to two million cars that were exempted last year currently have an out-of-date MOT certificate.

Q: Why is it important to check your MOT is in date?

A: If you’re caught driving with an invalid MOT, you could be fined up to £1000. Though most important, it's for your safety. A potentially dangerous fault or issue may have manifested in the last year, making your car unsafe to drive. Combined with the overall quality of rural roads in areas like North Somerset (potholes, winding country lanes, and poor surfaces), it's vital to ensure your car is roadworthy, and in good working condition.

Looking at our MOT stats suspension components are our biggest failure/advisory point. 58 per cent of failures are because of suspension, 30 per cent are because of tyres, and 35 per cent is due to brakes/components and the braking system.

If you’re pulled over and your car is deemed unfit to be on the road, then you may receive penalty points, in addition to a sizeable fine.

Before returning to work, booking your summer holiday or making plans to see the family, I advise calling us to check your MOT is in date, and that your car is road-ready.

We’ll confirm if your MOT is in date and advise when you need to book your test and will quickly book an appointment at a time convenient for you.

Q: How can I pay for my MOT?

Check the status of your MOT after the 2020 Covid-19 MOT extensions, to ensure it's up-to-date and that you and your family can return to the road safely. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: It’s been a challenging year for all of us, and for some, the idea of paying for your MOT and any subsequent repairs may be a cause of worry. To help put your mind at ease, we offer a Payment Assist feature that allows you to spread the cost of your MOT and repairs over four months, interest-free.

There’s no credit check, no fees and you’ll only need to pay 25 per cent of the total amount on the day. This will prevent you from delaying booking your MOT test because you’re concerned about finances.

Q: Should I also book my car in for a service?

A: More people than ever are likely to fail their MOT test this year because they haven’t had regular servicing or driven their car much during lockdown.

I recommend booking your car for a service or health check to assess its overall condition. Cars that have been stationary for a while may have developed several problems such as battery issues, stiff brake pads and flat tyres. We’ll make sure your car is fit to drive once more and can make simple repairs ahead of your MOT test to give your car the best chance of passing.

We provide motorists with a comprehensive range of services to keep their vehicle in top condition. The RMI (Retail Motor Industry Federation) audits our MOT centre every three months to ensure our testing meets its standards of excellence.

Our team of highly qualified technicians and mechanics has over 70 years of experience in the motor industry. We’re a family-owned and family-run business, that offers competitive prices and is dedicated to delivering a high standard of personal and friendly service.

Clarus Motor Park was nominated for the Customer Excellence award at the Business Leader Awards 2020.

