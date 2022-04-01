Train tickets for Glastonbury Festival are now on sale: Here's what you need to know

GWR train tickets for the first Glastonbury Festival since 2019 are now on sale - but passengers are being asked to reserve a seat and only bring what they can carry.

The Glastonbury Festival returns for the first time since 2019 and runs for four consecutive days, with the site open for campers from Wednesday, June 22 to Monday, June 27.

GWR is set to run more than 50 trains to Castle Cary from London Paddington between the Wednesday and Friday and will provide almost 12,000 additional seats to take revellers to the event, at Worthy Farm, in Pilton.

Just how busy does it get?

The additional travellers mean Castle Cary goes from being one of the quietest to one of the busiest stations overnight, with 20,000 extra customers travelling with GWR.

Castle Cary station manager, Ben Scott, said: “Glastonbury Festival is one of the busiest events on the GWR network and we want to get everyone here in a timely, safe and affordable manner.

“To offer the very best experience for all of our passengers, that means limiting what can and cannot be brought on board and providing people with the best information we can to let them take advantage of less busy trains.

“Reserving a seat allows us to see which trains are the busiest, so we can let people know on our website where there is more availability.”

In the run-up to the start of the festival, 51 trains will stop at Castle Cary with 18 additional services running.

What can I take on the train?

Those looking to reduce their carbon footprint and travel by train are being asked to reserve a seat, and not to bring sack barrows or trolleys as these will not be allowed on to services.

Festival goers should only bring what they can carry (and will fit on a bus), charge their phone if using electronic tickets, and remember to bring their railcards with them.

Passengers will also need to be able to carry their luggage over the footbridge at Castle Cary.

Staff will be on hand to assist customers travelling to the festival across the GWR network.

How do I get from Castle Cary to the festival site?

Shuttle buses run from the station to the site.

They leave and arrive from the station car park, which becomes a bus terminal throughout the event.

Where and when can I buy tickets?

Advance Purchase tickets are now available at GWR.com, allowing travellers to see specifically which trains they can book a seat on, and at the cheapest cost.

Outbound GWR tickets went on sale on Thursday (March 31) and return tickets for travel on Monday, June 27, are expected to go on sale from April 7.

What if I change my mind?

The industry’s Book with Confidence scheme has been extended until the end of September so that customers can change their travel plans up to the evening before departure without being charged a fee, or if they choose not to travel, are able to receive a refund on their unused ticket.

If your plans change, you can amend when you travel fee free up until 6pm the day before you travel. Applies to Advance tickets purchased until 30 September 2022. Fare price difference may apply. Advance tickets purchased online can be exchanged for a voucher for future journey.

Where can I get more information?

For more information on trains to Glastonbury Festival, including luggage and shuttle buses from the station, GWR has a guide at https://www.gwr.com/stations-and-destinations/travel-inspiration/festivals-and-events/glastonbury-festival