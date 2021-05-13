News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Suspension bridge to close for maintenance

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:37 PM May 13, 2021   
Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge is one of the region's best-known landmarks.

Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge is one of the region's best-known landmarks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A three-day off-peak closure of Clifton Suspension Bridge will take place between Monday and Wednesday.

The closure will see engineering inspections of the underside of the bridge and its iron chains plus completion of other annual maintenance tasks.

To enable these essential works to be carried out, the bridge will be closed to traffic and cyclists for three days, from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day. A diversion route will be signed using Bridge Valley Road, Brunel Way and A369 Rownham Hill.

Bridge master, Trish Johnson, said “We are taking advantage of the current lower levels of traffic to carry out our annual inspection.

"The inspection of the chains requires access by cherry pickers which can only be achieved during a road closure. We will also be using the time to inspect the weighbeams at each end of the bridge and check the lighting on the chains.

“During these bridge closures, pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge, using the one-way circulatory system but there will be no access for vehicles and cycling will be prohibited. 

"Cyclists may dismount and walk across the bridge, but due to the narrow footways, are requested to avoid using the bridge if possible.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside
  2. 2 Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening
  3. 3 Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously
  1. 4 Nailsea teacher publishes book on cycling challenge
  2. 5 May 17: Entertainment venues across North Somerset reopening
  3. 6 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  4. 7 WIN: Tickets to concert screened at Curzon Cinema
  5. 8 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
  6. 9 Portishead dentist raising vital funds for mental health charity in PPE
  7. 10 Injury-hit Yatton show spirit in loss to Winscombe

“Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust wishes to apologise for the inconvenience which these closures will cause. 

"We hope that by re-opening the road overnight and during the morning and evening busier periods we will minimise the disruption caused.”

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The polls will be open in both Portishead and Weston-in-Gordano tomorrow (Thursday). 

North Somerset Council

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Box,Tom Stephen and their son Stan from The Old Inn pub, are doing food deliveries to villager

Lockdown Easing

May 17: Which pubs are reopening in North Somerset?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Caroline Goddard and Tina Mason.

LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2017.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus