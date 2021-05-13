Suspension bridge to close for maintenance

Published: 2:37 PM May 13, 2021

A three-day off-peak closure of Clifton Suspension Bridge will take place between Monday and Wednesday.

The closure will see engineering inspections of the underside of the bridge and its iron chains plus completion of other annual maintenance tasks.

To enable these essential works to be carried out, the bridge will be closed to traffic and cyclists for three days, from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day. A diversion route will be signed using Bridge Valley Road, Brunel Way and A369 Rownham Hill.

Bridge master, Trish Johnson, said “We are taking advantage of the current lower levels of traffic to carry out our annual inspection.

"The inspection of the chains requires access by cherry pickers which can only be achieved during a road closure. We will also be using the time to inspect the weighbeams at each end of the bridge and check the lighting on the chains.

“During these bridge closures, pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge, using the one-way circulatory system but there will be no access for vehicles and cycling will be prohibited.

"Cyclists may dismount and walk across the bridge, but due to the narrow footways, are requested to avoid using the bridge if possible.

“Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust wishes to apologise for the inconvenience which these closures will cause.

"We hope that by re-opening the road overnight and during the morning and evening busier periods we will minimise the disruption caused.”