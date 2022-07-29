Bristol Airport launches scheme for passengers to 'skip check-in' when flying

Passengers using Bristol Airport will now get the chance to check their bags in early under a new scheme.

Flyers using Jet2, easyJet and TUI will be able to skip a morning check-in by delivering their luggage the evening before a flight, in a service named 'twilight check-in'.

The service is free and available seven days a week. The airport says it gives those flying an 'opportunity to skip check-in on the morning of their flight and head straight through to security'.

A spokesperson said: "Arriving too early will lead to congestion and may put a strain on the operations of the earlier departures.

"To help with the morning peak, and in a bid to ease queues at check-in and security, customers are being advised to use the twilight and bag drop off service if flying out the following morning."

For those flying with Jet2, the scheme allows one person to drop off up to six people's bags between 4.30pm to 9pm the evening before any flight departing before 12pm the following day.

EasyJet says if customers have a flight that departs from Bristol Airport before midday, they are now able to check their bags in at Desk 24 between 4pm and 9pm the day before their departure.

And TUI advices that customers flying before 8.30am can drop off their bags at the TUI bag drop desk the night before a flight between 6pm and 9pm.

To use this service, customers must bring their passport and boarding passes.



