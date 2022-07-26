Board games on offer for drivers at service station

Spin Master Games has partnered with motorway service provider, Welcome Break, to provide a series of fun games at UK services - including at Gordano - Credit: J Hordle / INhouse images

Weary travellers making their way to the South West this summer can get their brains moving again at a North Somerset service area - by playing BOARD GAMES.

With millions of Brits set to hit the roads during the summer holidays, Spin Master, a leading global children’s entertainment company, has partnered with Welcome Break for a special roadside treat.

Just in time for the big getaway, travellers will be able to relax and have fun with a range of games.

Spin Master games will be set up in various food courts in Welcome Break motorway service areas across the UK - including at Gordano - for families to enjoy during a well-deserved pitstop to break up long trips.

Games on offer for families to play include the all-new survival game, Sink ‘N’ Sand, featuring the iconic and mega-popular Kinetic Sand which traps characters on a wild jungle adventure.

Families can also dream up the next hit show by combining their favourite content with hilarious plot twists with the Netflix Game.

Brothers and sisters will be able to giggle whilst taking a break en route to their destinations as they try to guess what animal or object is on their heads through a series of questions in the Hedbanz game.

Families can also battle for household (or car passenger) bragging rights in Beat the Parents, while solo travellers will be able to test their patience and persistence as they make it through 70 obstacles with Perplexus Rebel.

PAW Patrol Puzzles will also be available for tiny passengers to give them a much-deserved break on long car journeys.

Hedley Barnes, SVP International at Spin Master Toys, said: "We know that travelling around the UK with children in tow can be difficult.

"By adding some of our much-loved games to Welcome Break service areas, we’ll be able to help with some well needed respite on long journeys.

"From fun challenges and brainteasers to quick question games and puzzles for little ones, there is something for everyone."

For more information on Spin Master Games visit www.spinmaster.com/en-US/brands/spin-master-games.