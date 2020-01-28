Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings Archant

People in Nailsea are being encouraged to help protect a green space from development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nailsea Town Council is seeking town green status for land to the south of The Perrings housing estate, which is regularly used as a play area and by dog walkers.

More: Council seeks town green status to protect land.

The Perrings. The Perrings.

To achieve the coveted status, the council must prove it has been in use by the community for 20 years for sports and hobbies including football matches, dog walking and children playing.

Residents are being asked to complete a questionnaire to support the application.

The authority is also asking people to send in written statements and take photos of the land in use.

Forms can be completed online by logging on to www.nailseatowncouncil.gov.uk and hard copies can be picked up from the tithe barn, in Church Lane, or from Number 65, in High Street.

The Perrings. The Perrings.

All completed forms should be returned to the town council by February 7.