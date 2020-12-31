Council seeks green status to protect land in Nailsea

Nailsea Town Council is appealing for help to protect a piece of land from future development.

The authority is seeking town green status for land to the south of The Perrings housing estate, which is regularly used as a play area and by dog walkers.

The town council wants to register the land under the Commons Act 2006, which will protect it against future development.

Town greens receive a considerable amount of protection under law and it is a criminal offence to undertake any act which interrupts the use of the area for exercise and recreation.

To enable the land to be registered as a green space, the council must prove it has been in use by the community for 20 years for sports and pastimes, such as football matches, dog walking, picnicking and children playing.

Town council clerk Jo Duffy said: "The land has been an informal public open space for decades and even features play equipment installed by North Somerset Council.

"The town council will take steps to register it under the Commons Act 2006 as a town green, which will protect it against future development.

"The land will remain in the ownership of its current owners.

"The council needs to be able to prove the land has been in use by the community over a 20-year period and that over that time it has been used for lawful sports and pastimes, for example; children playing, dog walking, picking blackberries, playing football and picnicking."

The town council is asking residents to complete a questionnaire which can be found at www.nailseatowncouncil.gov.uk

Hard copies can be picked up from the tithe barn, in Church Lane, or from Number 65, in High Street.

The authority is also asking for written statements and photographs of the land in use to go with completed evidence forms.

All completed forms should be returned to the town council by February 7.

Once the authority has gathered the completed evidence forms, it will be submitted to North Somerset Council.

The council will consider the application and decide whether it is acceptable.

If it is accepted the land will be registered as a town green.