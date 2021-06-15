Clevedon man to cycle 'own Tour De France' for breast cancer charity

Published: 4:00 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 8:13 AM June 16, 2021

James Hester will emulate the Tour De France in support of his wife, Bex, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. - Credit: James Hester

A professional musician and filmmaker from Clevedon will soon undergo a 2,100km cycling challenge in 21 days to support the Breast Cancer Unit Support Trust (BUST).

James Hester, who also lectures at BIMM Bristol, hopes to raise £6,000 for his wife, Bex, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Between Bex's diagnosis and the start of her chemotherapy sessions, James decided to undergo the challenge which will mirror the Tour De France, starting on June 26.

James will cover 2,100km in 21 days for BUST. - Credit: Pete Davis

James said: "I want to emulate the journey as best I can, but in kilometres rather when miles. When they are cycling across mountains, I will cycle the Mendips. When they are on flat land I will be riding in North Somerset.

"It will be a challenge but I would not want to describe it as 'gruelling' or anything similar to what my wife has been through. I want to get across the message that, although this will be hard, I can get off the bike at any time whereas Bex can not."

Originally, a £5,000 target was set along with incentives for donators such as a raffle featuring signed jerseys from professional riders and other prizes.

This target was soon met and James hopes to smash his new goal for BUST.

He said: "We reached the goal quickly from friends and local businesses, who have been amazing considering the effects Covid has had on them. Others have made donations of £50 or more to be a teammate on different stages of my ride - I am still open to others joining but want them to know this will be hard work."

Businesses such as Haiko Cycling and Walnut Grove Clinic in Portishead, Monmark Printing, Pearce Planning from Clevedon, Yatton's SPS Flat Roofing Systems and Tru-Tension Cycle Innovation in Nailsea have all supported James' effort.

James added: "I appreciate all donations, the support families and patients receive from BUST is incredible and I hope we can give back to them."

To follow James' 21 days journey check out his YouTube channel www.youtube.com/c/1stElementEndurance

To donate towards his fundraiser, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/myowngrandtour