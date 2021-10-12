News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Portishead salon to wear all pink for breast cancer fundraiser

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM October 12, 2021   
Tonic Hair and Beauty raising money for staff undergoing cancer treatment

Staff at Tonic Hair and Beauty have set an ambitious goal to raise funds for breast cancer awareness month. - Credit: Tonic Hair and Beauty

A Portishead hair salon has begun its annual fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month, with added incentive to beat last year's tally.

Tonic Hair and Beauty, in Combe Road, raised more than £250 last year despite Covid restrictions being in place.

The salon's manager, Simone Williams, said that this year meant more to her team as Tonic's front of house manager is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

She said: "For obvious reasons, Breast Cancer Awareness month seems much more personal to everyone at Tonic this year so we will be doing our best to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now, a research and care charity.

"Throughout the month we will be displaying a tree of hope in the salon. People are invited to pop into the salon and make a donation to the charity while writing a message or name on a pink ribbon and hanging it on the tree.”

How to donate to Portishead salon's breast cancer fundraiser.

Donations are being taken inside the salon throughout October. - Credit: Tonic Hair and Beauty

Staff at Tonic will also wear pink, synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness month, on each Saturday throughout October as well as holding a fundraising event which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Donations are exclusively taken inside the salon with a target of £1,000 set.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic stretch of pylons felled at zoo
  2. 2 Bristol Bears host exciting Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup
  3. 3 PICTURES: Eat Nailsea food festival returns to town
  1. 4 Five-year anniversary of Clevedon Pier's Glass Box
  2. 5 Town councillor elected to Portishead South Ward
  3. 6 Four burglary arrests and thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods recovered by police
  4. 7 Bristol Airport awaits decision on expansion as inquiry draws to a close
  5. 8 Countryside charity condemns plan to build 600 homes in village
  6. 9 Portishead death: Woman named as Brittany Parrotte
  7. 10 Nailsea United ease to comfortable win at Westfield
Raising
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bethan Walker of Simply Green.

Town to take part in National Fiver Fest to support independent shops

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Members of Portishead Running Club took part in London Marathon.

Portishead runners complete London Marathon

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting in 18 months.

Media

Portishead Memory Cafe has first meeting since Covid

Carrington Walker

person
Bristol Airport Action Network

Bristol Airport inquiry to end tomorrow

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon