Portishead salon to wear all pink for breast cancer fundraiser

Published: 12:00 PM October 12, 2021

Staff at Tonic Hair and Beauty have set an ambitious goal to raise funds for breast cancer awareness month. - Credit: Tonic Hair and Beauty

A Portishead hair salon has begun its annual fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month, with added incentive to beat last year's tally.

Tonic Hair and Beauty, in Combe Road, raised more than £250 last year despite Covid restrictions being in place.

The salon's manager, Simone Williams, said that this year meant more to her team as Tonic's front of house manager is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

She said: "For obvious reasons, Breast Cancer Awareness month seems much more personal to everyone at Tonic this year so we will be doing our best to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now, a research and care charity.

"Throughout the month we will be displaying a tree of hope in the salon. People are invited to pop into the salon and make a donation to the charity while writing a message or name on a pink ribbon and hanging it on the tree.”

Donations are being taken inside the salon throughout October. - Credit: Tonic Hair and Beauty

Staff at Tonic will also wear pink, synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness month, on each Saturday throughout October as well as holding a fundraising event which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Donations are exclusively taken inside the salon with a target of £1,000 set.