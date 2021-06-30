Portishead salon tackles hygiene poverty 

Published: 1:00 PM June 30, 2021

Tonic's Simone (left) and Nadine Johnson (right) are supporting National Hygiene Week in July. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A hair and beauty salon in Portishead is raising awareness of hygiene poverty to help disadvantaged families across the South West.

Tonic Hair and Beauty has teamed up with Hygiene Bank, a grassroots charity that believes being clean should not be a luxury, and is inviting people to donate toiletries or home cleaning products via their salon for redistribution to those in need.

Nadine Johnson, who owns the salon in Combe Road with her sister Simone, said: “Coronavirus has had a financial impact on many people, which can leave them caught between being able to heat their home, pay their rent, buy food or keep clean.

Tonic's Simone (left) and Nadine Johnson (right) are supporting National Hygiene Week in July. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“Hygiene poverty can be shaming and can result in social isolation, which is why we decided to raise awareness and offer some practical support.”

July 5-11 is National Hygiene Week and throughout July, Tonic will be taking donations of personal care and household cleaning items to deliver to the local Hygiene Bank coordinator for redistribution.

Simone said: “Tonic will be donating products and our customers are too, but we invite anyone to pop in and leave a donation."

Soaps, shampoos and deodorants to disinfectants and sanitisers can be delivered to Tonic during salon opening hours.