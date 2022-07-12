TV star unveiled as charity's new ambassador

A North Somerset charity that supports people through cancer has announced a new celebrity ambassador.

TV favourite and actor, Tom Read Wilson, is the new ambassador for charity Penny Brohn UK, based in Pill.

Tom is best known as the star of Celebs Go Dating on E4.

Author of 'On the Tip of My Tongue' and 'Every word tells a Story', Tom has also appeared on shows such as BBC1’s Celebrity Best Home Cook, Mastermind, Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts, as well as shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Juice and CelebAbility.

Tom recently visited Penny Brohn UK’s centre in Pill to find out more about how the charity supports people through cancer.

During his visit, Tom met participants on cancer retreat, talked with staff and toured the facility and its much-praised therapeutic gardens.

"I’m so proud to lend my voice to help more people living with cancer hear about Penny Brohn UK. This charity is truly unique," he said.

"From their online cancer support and their specialist cancer retreats at the beautiful, tranquil centre near Bristol - a tonic in and of itself - to their signature whole person approach to cancer, led by expert practitioners - you have a remarkable institution.

"For me, becoming Ambassador for such an extraordinary charity is deeply inspiring."

Jules Worrall, CEO of Penny Brohn UK, added: "I am so delighted to be welcoming Tom Read Wilson as our new ambassador.

"He really understands and supports our ambition to make sure every person with cancer in the UK is able to access and experience the best cancer care, leading to better outcomes and quality of life.

"People with cancer will benefit enormously from Tom helping to spread the word about integrative cancer care.

"We are incredibly honoured to have his support."

For more information on the charity and its work, log on to www.pennybrohn.org.uk.