Visitors have a field day at village fundraiser

Team Ellison were among the winners at the Tickenham Village Field Day - Credit: TVFD

Villagers and visitors alike enjoyed a special day in the sun in Tickenham at the weekend.

Hundreds turned out for the annual Village Field Day - which returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic.

And visitors were welcomed with a host of attractions and activities for all the family.

Things on offer included boules, walking football and rounders, as well as refreshments for those not inclined to take on the sport.

Chair of the Field Management Committee, who organised the event, David Ellison, said: "We had a very successful day.

"There was a great atmosphere, good turnout with lots of competitive effort in the sports. Many thanks to everyone who attended and to those who helped set it all up."

Four teams competed at boules, walking football and rounders and children of all ages up to 11 enjoyed a variety of races, David added.

Spectators could relax under the shade of the gazebos while sipping Pimm's, beer or cider to wash down their burgers and hot dogs or just chat.

To mark the event, the committee decided to give three prizes in the monthly village lottery draw.

Walking football was among the sports on offer at the Tickenham Village Field Day - Credit: TVFD

The draw and the field day help raise funds to maintain the ever-popular playground, multi-use games area and field adjoining Tickenham Village Hall.

"We have been generously supported in this and in setting up these facilities in Tickenham by grants from donors including Nailsea Community Trust, National Grid, National Lottery, Awards For All as well as various village organisations and individual members of the community," said a committee spokesperson.

Anyone who would like more details about the village draw, or the facilities generally, should email bobbeale01@sky.com.



