Village gets National Grid grant

The village field is used for football and boules. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A village is celebrating the award of a grant from National Grid.

Tickenham village field management committee is to receive £6,000 as part of a scheme to benefit communities affected by the Hinkley Point project.

Committee chairman, Dave Ellison said: “We are really grateful to National Grid for their generous grant. This will enable us to carry out vital work to our sport and leisure area which plays such an important part in village life.

“The staff at National Grid were very helpful throughout the application process and the scheme most efficiently managed.”

The leisure area which will benefit includes a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a boules pitch, which is part of the village field enjoyed for general leisure activities.

The committee plans to carry out extra drainage to the MUGA, a new boules pitch with terraced seating and replacing the ash tree in the centre of the village field.

Walking football on the MUGA has had to be cancelled on some weeks because part of the pitch has been waterlogged.

The Committee intends to run regular boules sessions once the renewed surface and comfortable seating have been installed.

Tickenham has been at the centre of work being carried out by National Grid as they lay cables to carry electricity from the proposed power station at Hinkley Point.

The scheme has included the laying of a haul road across the Causeway from Nailsea to the B3130 and to Cuckoo Lane between the village and Portishead.