Families enjoy fun day in the sun at Tickenham's village field day

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:08 PM July 19, 2022
Families enjoyed Tickenham's fun field day in the sun.

Families enjoyed Tickenham's fun field day in the sun.

Scores of families and friends enjoyed a sunny day of action in Tickenham on Sunday (July 17).

The Village Field Day made a welcome return after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic and saw good food, drink and games for all. 

Four teams competed at boules, walking football and rounders and children aged up to 11-years-old enjoyed a variety of races.

To mark the event, the committee decided to award three prizes in the monthly village lottery draw.

The draw and the field day helped to raise funds to maintain the ever-popular playground, multiuse games area and field adjoining Tickenham Village Hall.

Organised by the Field Management Committee, it's chair David Ellison, said: "There was a great atmosphere, good turnout with lots of competitive effort in the sports.

"Many thanks to everyone who attended and to those who helped set it all up."

The event was supported by Nailsea Community Trust, National Grid, National Lottery, Awards For All as well as various village organisations and individual members of the community.

