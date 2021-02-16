Village to get zero carbon housing development

Published: 7:00 AM February 16, 2021

Tickenham is set for its first zero carbon housing development after North Somerset Council gave the go-ahead to build 32 sustainable homes in the village.

All the homes will benefit from solar panels, air source heat pumps and hedgehog highways.

Outline planning permission was granted for the former garden centre in Clevedon Road in 2017. The detail of the design means that South West-based developer Newland Homes can now start developing the site, with ground works scheduled to commence in spring.

The detached homes will range in size from three-bed up to five-bed properties, all of which will be constructed using the latest technology to help homeowners shrink their carbon footprint and air source heat pumps will heat homes in lieu of gas boilers.

Each home will benefit from solar panels to generate electricity. Properties have been orientated to maximise solar gain and constructed with high levels of insulation to deliver significant energy savings.

Jeremy Drew, developments director at Newland Homes, said: “Newland Homes is investing in the future with our first zero carbon scheme. It is not a planning requirement, but it is the right thing to do, and is increasingly sought by our customers.

“We’re upgrading the ambitions for our properties, so they are more sustainable and economic to run, without compromising on their style, and are future-proofed for both the homeowner and the environment.

"Our zero carbon homes even exceed the Government’s recently trialled future homes standard, currently intended to be rolled out from 2025.”

Alongside the homes, a large wildflower meadow with natural outdoor play equipment will be created with mown, meandering paths with gravel in a natural style, complemented with a timber trim-trail play space.

Hedgehog highways are small holes in the base of fences, creating highways that enable hedgehogs to roam freely.

Around 900sq.m of commercial office and light industrial space is being built on the site.

Catherine Sheppard, planning manager for Newland Homes, added: “This latest consent from the council is a significant milestone in the journey from plant nursery, to derelict land, through to the creation of a zero carbon sustainable new housing development.”

Car charging points for hybrid or fully electric cars will also be pre-wired within the new homes at Tickenham, for customers to fit and take advantage of the Government grant.

Newland Homes will provide more than £200,000 to support education provision in the community, and £10,000 to the village hall for repair works, along with other financial contributions.