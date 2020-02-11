MP meets pupils concerned over speeding and traffic near school

North Somerset's MP met with school pupils concerned about speeding in their village.

Dr Liam Fox visited Tickenham Primary School to hear from children who are worried about the dangers posed by heavy traffic outside their school.

Youngsters aged from five to 11 met with Dr Fox to voice their concerns and described the risks they face on a twice-daily basis as they walk to and from school.

The school sits in Clevedon Road on the busy B3130, the main commuter route from Clevedon into Bristol, and is used by thousands of vehicles each day.

In November, parents called for improved safety measures, with many families reporting near-misses on a daily basis.

Dr Fox joined parents as they walked from the village hall, where most families park, to the school and expressed concern about the width of the pavements, the close proximity and speed of vehicles and the dangers posed by careless drivers.

Children read letters they had written to Dr Fox as part of a road safety initiative and asked him why they had to wait for someone to be injured before improvements would be made.

Dr Fox MP said: "Not only is there more traffic than ever before travelling through Tickenham, but the size and speed of some vehicles is extremely unnerving.

"I can only imagine how it feels to be a parent having to walk children to school along such narrow pavements with the enormous wheels of HGVs and buses passing by at close range.

"These types of incidents are happening too regularly, and changes need to be made to the road through Tickenham urgently, before there is a preventable tragedy.

"I have offered my full support to the children, and I will help them in whatever way I can to ensure they are safe on their journey to and from school."

School governor Dan Sewell added: "It is only when you walk down our extremely busy road with children you realise just what a potential hazard it is every single day of the week.

"We have been campaigning for a long time and remain hopeful North Somerset Council understands our concerns.

"It is a shame that, in an age when we want to encourage more of our children to cycle to school, it is simply too dangerous to allow them to do so through Tickenham."