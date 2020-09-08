Advanced search

Parish council seeking views on two village matters

PUBLISHED: 07:57 09 September 2020

Tickenham Parish Council wants to obtain the views of villagers on two parish matters.

The parish council wants people’s opinions on the possible reinstatement of the village settlement boundary and North Somerset Council’s revision of rights of way improvement plan.

The village is completely within the greenbelt but the old settlement boundary was removed some time ago and the parish council is looking to reinstate it.

Cllr John Banks, parish council chairman, said: “With North Somerset considering its local plan 2038, this is an important step for Tickenham and we hope residents will be keen to air their views. This consultation runs until the Monday.”

The plans for both consultations can be viewed online by logging on to www.tickenham.org and comments can be submitted to Mr Banks at ja.banks1@btinternet.com or by calling 07778 519983.

