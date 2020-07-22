Crashed car left abandoned in pub car park

The Star Inn, in Tickenham. Archant

A car was abandoned in a pub car park last week.

Police are seeking witnesses to a car crash between a grey Ford Focus and a white Audi A3 at about 7.30pm on July 17, in Tickenham.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop at the scene.

The car was found abandoned nearby at The Star Inn pub, in Clevedon Road.

A police spokesman said: “We’re asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anybody who saw two males leaving the Ford Focus at the pub.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5220159143.”