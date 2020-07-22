Advanced search

Crashed car left abandoned in pub car park

PUBLISHED: 15:47 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 22 July 2020

Henry Woodsford

The Star Inn, in Tickenham.

The Star Inn, in Tickenham.

Archant

A car was abandoned in a pub car park last week.

Police are seeking witnesses to a car crash between a grey Ford Focus and a white Audi A3 at about 7.30pm on July 17, in Tickenham.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop at the scene.

The car was found abandoned nearby at The Star Inn pub, in Clevedon Road.

A police spokesman said: “We’re asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anybody who saw two males leaving the Ford Focus at the pub.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5220159143.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

Charity reopens shops across North Somerset with more to follow

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Green light for 154-home scheme – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

Charity reopens shops across North Somerset with more to follow

Stores reopened across North Somerset last weekend. Picture: Johnny Flanagan

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Hot weather pushes bin collection times forward

Recycling vehicle

Crashed car left abandoned in pub car park

The Star Inn, in Tickenham.

Shop launches shoe-fitting drive to help Kenyan schoolchildren

Tanya and her family with students they delivered the shoes to the school in January 2020.

Face coverings to be compulsory in shops from Friday

Wearing face masks and coverings will be made compulsory in shops in England from this week.

New bus damaged after getting stuck under railway bridge

Brand new bi-gas bus badly damaged after getting stucker under railway brodge at Nailsea and Backwell station.