Almost £1,000 raised at village's Burns Night celebration

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 February 2020

Tickenham Burns Night organisers Michelle Crocker, Ann Loader, Vena Prater and Ellenor Giles with Piper Stuart Mc Dowall and master of ceremonies Iain Loader. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tickenham Burns Night organisers Michelle Crocker, Ann Loader, Vena Prater and Ellenor Giles with Piper Stuart Mc Dowall and master of ceremonies Iain Loader. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A traditional Scottish celebration raised almost £1,000.

Burns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tickenham hosted a Burns Night at its village hall, in Clevedon Road.

The evening, which was held in the village for the sixth time, raised a total of £946, which will be put towards the village playing field, church and primary school.

Piper Stuart McDowall led the procession with the sounds of bagpipes.

MC Iain Loader addresses the haggis at the Burns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMC Iain Loader addresses the haggis at the Burns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Master of ceremonies, Iain Loader, addressed the haggis and conducted traditional Scottish dancing and songs.

Burns Night is widely renowned as a commemoration of the Scottish poet Robert Burns' birthday, with a feast served up which showcases the best of traditional Highlands cuisine.

Event organiser Vena Prater said: "It was a brilliant evening and the money will go a long way towards the upkeep of our village."

Burns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurns night supper at Tickenham village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

