News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:15 AM November 9, 2021
Sperrings Fairs Christmas Market

Sperrings Fairs will host a three-day Christmas market in North Somerset on November 26. - Credit: Sperrings Fairs

A three-day Christmas market featuring more than 30 local stalls will be heading to North Somerset later this month.

Sperrings Fairs will host the event following the success of its monthly fairs which have run from the summer up until Halloween.

Christmas Markets near you

Sperrings has hosted a number of fairs throughout the year. - Credit: Sperrings Fairs

Mother and daughter Sally and Bex Letts have managed the events and revealed that the number of visitors they have received in the last six months left them with no choice but to host a Christmas fair.

Daughter Bex said: "We have been overwhelmed by the attendance at our outdoor country fairs over the past six months or so and lots of our visitors asked what we had planned for Christmas.

"Our research suggests there is much demand for a good Christmas market and so we have hired in marquees with heat and light and we are going to give the community exactly what they have asked for.”

Carol singers will perform at the festive market and Father Christmas will be present as he gears up for his busiest day of the year.

Stalls will be operated by local suppliers, ranging from handcrafted gifts to more seasonal treats such as mulled wine and mince pies.

Local suppliers to attend Sperrings Fairs Christmas market

Local suppliers have always attended Sperrings Fairs' events. - Credit: Sperrings Fairs

Most Read

  1. 1 Curzon cinema balcony could return after donation
  2. 2 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 3 PICTURES: Clevedon Arts Club's art show
  1. 4 Music school in village approved
  2. 5 International pianist to perform in Clevedon
  3. 6 Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset
  4. 7 Clevedon Town draw at Wellington to maintain unbeaten start
  5. 8 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
  6. 9 Ultra-modern five-bedroom house near Portishead seafront
  7. 10 Mud dredging completed at Portishead

The Letts family stressed that the onus was on making people shop locally over the festive period.

Bex added: "It is all about helping members of the community to shop locally this festive season.

"In addition to providing a great shopping experience for everyone, our Christmas market will provide a platform for small local businesses, especially those who work from home, to promote themselves.

!We expect our visitors to all be looking for Christmas presents and festive fare, which we will have in abundance."

There will also be a number of local artists exhibiting their work at the event.

The festival will run from November 26-28 at Sperrings Equestrian, Moor Lane, Clapton in Gordano.

November 26 will be a private viewing event for competition winners and guests of the stall owners.

Saturday and Sunday's festivities will begin at 10am and run until 5pm.

For more information visit www.sperringsfairs.co.uk

Christmas
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs at at the Eat:Clevedon Festival in Victoria Road.

North Somerset Council

PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest

Carrington Walker

person
First Bus in Bristol

Bus transformation planned for cheaper fares across area

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Group of little trees growing in garden

North Somerset Council

Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
The suspension bridge was turned blue as part of the event.

Suspension Bridge enjoys lights the night event

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon