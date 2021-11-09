Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset

A three-day Christmas market featuring more than 30 local stalls will be heading to North Somerset later this month.

Sperrings Fairs will host the event following the success of its monthly fairs which have run from the summer up until Halloween.

Sperrings has hosted a number of fairs throughout the year. - Credit: Sperrings Fairs

Mother and daughter Sally and Bex Letts have managed the events and revealed that the number of visitors they have received in the last six months left them with no choice but to host a Christmas fair.

Daughter Bex said: "We have been overwhelmed by the attendance at our outdoor country fairs over the past six months or so and lots of our visitors asked what we had planned for Christmas.

"Our research suggests there is much demand for a good Christmas market and so we have hired in marquees with heat and light and we are going to give the community exactly what they have asked for.”

Carol singers will perform at the festive market and Father Christmas will be present as he gears up for his busiest day of the year.

Stalls will be operated by local suppliers, ranging from handcrafted gifts to more seasonal treats such as mulled wine and mince pies.

Local suppliers have always attended Sperrings Fairs' events. - Credit: Sperrings Fairs

The Letts family stressed that the onus was on making people shop locally over the festive period.

Bex added: "It is all about helping members of the community to shop locally this festive season.

"In addition to providing a great shopping experience for everyone, our Christmas market will provide a platform for small local businesses, especially those who work from home, to promote themselves.

!We expect our visitors to all be looking for Christmas presents and festive fare, which we will have in abundance."

There will also be a number of local artists exhibiting their work at the event.

The festival will run from November 26-28 at Sperrings Equestrian, Moor Lane, Clapton in Gordano.

November 26 will be a private viewing event for competition winners and guests of the stall owners.

Saturday and Sunday's festivities will begin at 10am and run until 5pm.

For more information visit www.sperringsfairs.co.uk