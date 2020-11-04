Advanced search

Property Spotlight: Stylish and spacious property in sought-after area

PUBLISHED: 11:41 04 November 2020

An attractive three-bedroom detached residence in one of Clevedon’s most prestigious roads.

The extended accommodation includes a hallway, living room, conservatory, dining room/second reception room, kitchen-dining room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor. The first floor has three bedrooms, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Wood flooring, a cloak-cupboard with shelving and an under-stairs cupboard, can be found in the light and airy hallway, which sets off the grand staircase featuring glass balustrades.

A bay window and wood-burning stove set in a contemporary surround, are features of the living room, with a gas fire and wooden surround in the dining room. The kitchen has cream gloss units and integrated fridge-freezer, double oven, microwave and hob with extractor. Patio doors into the garden can be accessed from the dining area.

The large grounds surrounding the property are approached by a magnificent sweeping driveway. Lawns, flowerbeds, shrubs and trees fill the gardens, along with an ornamental fishpond pond with water feature and raised vegetable beds. There is also ample parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £795,000

Location: The Avenue, Clevedon

Agent: Mayfair, 01275 341400

www.clevedon@mayfairproperties.net

