Advanced search

Ad Feature

Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views

PUBLISHED: 13:12 10 November 2020

The property has large gardens surrounding it.

The property has large gardens surrounding it.

Archant

Individual and contemporary three-double-bedroom detached family home with lovely sea views.

The living room takes full advantage of the sea views.The living room takes full advantage of the sea views.

The stunning property has been designed to take full advantage of the coastal views, with the living areas on the first floor. The current owners have packed it full of upgrades, including triple-glazed windows throughout and a top-of-the-range kitchen-breakfast room.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, open-plan living room-diner, kitchen-breakfast room, bedroom three with en-suite, 33ft living room with spectacular views, another two bedrooms with shared Jack and Jill bathroom and gardens.

Porcelanosa tiled flooring and oak bannister with glass inset and kick-board lights are a feature of the hallway, while two sets of double French doors leading onto Juliet balconies, ADX log burner with granite hearth and recessed lighting can be found in the living room-diner.

The modern kitchen is packed full of integrated appliances.The modern kitchen is packed full of integrated appliances.

French doors, units with oak worktops, filtered water tap, Whirlpool induction four-ring hob, two gas hob, Smeg extractor and Siemens integrated dishwasher fill the kitchen, which also has a range of Kitchenaid integrated appliances, including a smart oven, microwave and another dishwasher.

Outside, the front tiered garden has ponds, large patio and decked areas, sheds, mature plants and shrubs, log store, a kitchen-bar and wood-burning oven. Side access leads to the back garden enclosed by hedges and shrubs, with lawn and shingled areas, timber decking the full width of the house, plants, trees, wildlife pond and a greenhouse.

The living room-dining room has large triple-glazed doors leading onto Juliet balconies.The living room-dining room has large triple-glazed doors leading onto Juliet balconies.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £599,950

The spacious main bedroom.The spacious main bedroom.

Location: Down Road, Portishead

Agent: Hunters, 01275 600025

www.hunters.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Long-standing clevedon care home under new ownership

Worcester Lodge care home has been sold to an expanding operator.

Rotary sponsored walk expected to raise £20k for charities

Supporters taking part in Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs.

Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views

The property has large gardens surrounding it.

Win a super night at Clevedon Hall, and with your own personal chef, too

The winner will be treateed to a three-course meal and spend a night at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Sacha Matthews

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Long-standing clevedon care home under new ownership

Worcester Lodge care home has been sold to an expanding operator.

Rotary sponsored walk expected to raise £20k for charities

Supporters taking part in Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs.

Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views

The property has large gardens surrounding it.

Win a super night at Clevedon Hall, and with your own personal chef, too

The winner will be treateed to a three-course meal and spend a night at Clevedon Hall. Picture: Sacha Matthews

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter

Avon fire and rescue will support the ambulance service with additional drivers.

Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views

The property has large gardens surrounding it.

Domestic abuse victims can leave home to access help in lockdown

Victims of Domestic abuse are able to leave their homes to escape danger and find a place of safety.

Council given extra £1.1milllion in Covid funds

The council is facing a £3million shortfall this year, which is expected to increase due to the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Live musical performance raises cash for Alzheimer’s research

Raising money for Alzheimer's UK with a live performance at the Princes Hall, Clevedon