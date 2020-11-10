Property Spotlight: Modern, ‘upside-down’ family home with sea views

Partnership

Published: 1:12 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

The property has large gardens surrounding it. - Credit: Archant

Individual and contemporary three-double-bedroom detached family home with lovely sea views.

The stunning property has been designed to take full advantage of the coastal views, with the living areas on the first floor. The current owners have packed it full of upgrades, including triple-glazed windows throughout and a top-of-the-range kitchen-breakfast room.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, open-plan living room-diner, kitchen-breakfast room, bedroom three with en-suite, 33ft living room with spectacular views, another two bedrooms with shared Jack and Jill bathroom and gardens.

Porcelanosa tiled flooring and oak bannister with glass inset and kick-board lights are a feature of the hallway, while two sets of double French doors leading onto Juliet balconies, ADX log burner with granite hearth and recessed lighting can be found in the living room-diner.

French doors, units with oak worktops, filtered water tap, Whirlpool induction four-ring hob, two gas hob, Smeg extractor and Siemens integrated dishwasher fill the kitchen, which also has a range of Kitchenaid integrated appliances, including a smart oven, microwave and another dishwasher.

Outside, the front tiered garden has ponds, large patio and decked areas, sheds, mature plants and shrubs, log store, a kitchen-bar and wood-burning oven. Side access leads to the back garden enclosed by hedges and shrubs, with lawn and shingled areas, timber decking the full width of the house, plants, trees, wildlife pond and a greenhouse.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide Price: £599,950

Location: Down Road, Portishead

Agent: Hunters, 01275 600025

www.hunters.com