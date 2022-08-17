Rotary Club raise thousands at charity golf day

The Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell held its annual charity golf day at Mendip Springs Golf Club. - Credit: markusspiske/iStock

A rotary club has raised thousands of pounds for charity at a special golf day earlier this month.

The Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell held its annual charity golf day on August 5 at Mendip Springs Golf Club, where more than 100 people took part.

Now almost £3,000 has been raised by the group for Prostate Cancer UK.

The winning team was the Snomads D, which comprised of John Shaw, Julian Sharp, Gary Crews and Kevin Grinstead. They were all Mendip Springs members with a total of 92 stableford points.

A spokesperson for Nailsea and Backwell Rotary said: "The weather was perfect, if a little too hot, and a good time was had by all.

"Our grateful thanks goes to Mendip Springs Golf Club for hosting the event and all the sponsors and in particular, their main sponsors, Union Jack Oil and Wessex Water."

The other winners were: