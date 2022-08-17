News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Rotary Club raise thousands at charity golf day

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:32 PM August 17, 2022
The Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell held its annual charity golf day at Mendip Springs Golf Club.

The Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell held its annual charity golf day at Mendip Springs Golf Club. - Credit: markusspiske/iStock

A rotary club has raised thousands of pounds for charity at a special golf day earlier this month. 

The Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell held its annual charity golf day on August 5 at Mendip Springs Golf Club, where more than 100 people took part.

Now almost £3,000 has been raised by the group for Prostate Cancer UK.

The winning team was the Snomads D, which comprised of John Shaw, Julian Sharp, Gary Crews and Kevin Grinstead. They were all Mendip Springs members with a total of 92 stableford points.

A spokesperson for Nailsea and Backwell Rotary said: "The weather was perfect, if a little too hot, and a good time was had by all.

"Our grateful thanks goes to Mendip Springs Golf Club for hosting the event and all the sponsors and in particular, their main sponsors, Union Jack Oil and Wessex Water."

The other winners were:

  • Longest Drive Men: Nic Gough of Snowmads B
  • Longest Drive Ladies: Helen Gooch of Rogans Rogues
  • Nearest the pin hole 2: Nigel Harradine of Cheerful Chippers
  • Nearest the pin hole 18: Richard Tullock of LA Eagles
