Advanced search

Five things to do this weekend: Countdown to the new year begins

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 December 2019

The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8129. Picture: Terry Ife

The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8129. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Christmas has finally come to an end but that does not mean put a stop to the enjoyment of the season.

New Year's Eve is right around the corner but the days between can be quite boring, so we have put a list of things to keep you celebrating.

* Firstly, there will be a social dance held at Royal Parade, in the Winter Gardens, on Friday.

Guest host, Mark Helmore will be present at the event held in the Grand Ballroom from 2-5pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available to purchase from www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

* The Leylines will be having their Christmas Party at the cricket club, in Devonshire Road, on Friday from 7.30pm.

They will be joined by Imprints, a band from Bristol, who will certainly provide the fieriest of jigs.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at www.bit.ly/36JCGx6

* An evening of live music will be held at Royal Parade, in the Winter Gardens, on Saturday.

The Reoffender Christmas Party is back for the fourth year, from 8-11.45pm.

They will be joined by PR.UK.L and Inner City - one of Weston's oldest bands.

Attendees can expect a night of indie, rock, punk and mod as well as loud music, multiple bars, and food is available all night.

Tickets, priced £9-15, are available to buy at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

* Rave Kidz will be at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on Sunday from 2-5pm.

A Christmas party at is going to be playing the finest music for people of all ages to enjoy on the dance floor.

The DJ lineup includes Lisa Pinup Andy Whitby, Little Miss Bliss and Ben Jammin.

There will also be plenty of entertainment on the day such as face-painting, a bouncy castle, confetti canons and more.

Tickets, priced £10- 35 can be purchased from www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

* Lastly, if you are looking for something more relaxed event to attend before the new year, you can head to the Playhouse, in High Street, where Cinderella is still showing.

The pantomime, ending on Tuesday, will be showing throughout the week, with multiple times allocated each day.

Tickets, priced from £23.95, are available to purchase at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or 01934 645544

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Parking charges proposed for Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead

Clevedon Hill Road 1

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Parking charges proposed for Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead

Clevedon Hill Road 1

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Five things to do this weekend: Countdown to the new year begins

The Leylines at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8129. Picture: Terry Ife

Parking charges proposed for Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead

Clevedon Hill Road 1

AMARC donation to Great Western Air Ambulance

AMARC members at GWAAC's base near Bristol. Picture: AMARC

Tickets for Burns Night event at Cadbury House on sale

The Shirley Pipe Band, piped in the guests and later piped in the haggis.

Portishead care home throws Christmas party

Harbour Residential Care Centre hosted a Christmas party this month.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists