Five things to do this weekend: Countdown to the new year begins

Christmas has finally come to an end but that does not mean put a stop to the enjoyment of the season.

New Year's Eve is right around the corner but the days between can be quite boring, so we have put a list of things to keep you celebrating.

* Firstly, there will be a social dance held at Royal Parade, in the Winter Gardens, on Friday.

Guest host, Mark Helmore will be present at the event held in the Grand Ballroom from 2-5pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available to purchase from www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

* The Leylines will be having their Christmas Party at the cricket club, in Devonshire Road, on Friday from 7.30pm.

They will be joined by Imprints, a band from Bristol, who will certainly provide the fieriest of jigs.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at www.bit.ly/36JCGx6

* An evening of live music will be held at Royal Parade, in the Winter Gardens, on Saturday.

The Reoffender Christmas Party is back for the fourth year, from 8-11.45pm.

They will be joined by PR.UK.L and Inner City - one of Weston's oldest bands.

Attendees can expect a night of indie, rock, punk and mod as well as loud music, multiple bars, and food is available all night.

Tickets, priced £9-15, are available to buy at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

* Rave Kidz will be at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on Sunday from 2-5pm.

A Christmas party at is going to be playing the finest music for people of all ages to enjoy on the dance floor.

The DJ lineup includes Lisa Pinup Andy Whitby, Little Miss Bliss and Ben Jammin.

There will also be plenty of entertainment on the day such as face-painting, a bouncy castle, confetti canons and more.

Tickets, priced £10- 35 can be purchased from www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

* Lastly, if you are looking for something more relaxed event to attend before the new year, you can head to the Playhouse, in High Street, where Cinderella is still showing.

The pantomime, ending on Tuesday, will be showing throughout the week, with multiple times allocated each day.

Tickets, priced from £23.95, are available to purchase at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or 01934 645544