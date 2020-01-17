Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Transition Nailsea Wassail at the Old Farmhouse pub.

Wassails aplenty take over North Somerset town and villages from today (Friday) until Sunday.

- An annual wassail celebration in Congresbury will take place on Friday at 2.30pm.

People will meet at the Riverside Cottage car park, in Mill Lane, on the day.

Those taking part are encouraged to bring a saucepan, which is thought to drive away evil spirits from crops to bring a bountiful harvest to the area for the year ahead.

- A community litterpick will take place at Portishead Quay Marina on Saturday from 2-3.30pm.

People will meet at the Captain's Cabin, near Mokoko, and litter pickers, bags and gloves will be provided.

The event is organised by Turn The Tide Portishead, which holds its monthly litter picks in different locations in the town which need clearing up.

- Revellers are preparing to enjoy a pagan tradition on Saturday at a family-friendly wassail.

Transition Town Nailsea is putting on the lively celebration that starts at the Old Farmhouse, in Trendlewood Way, at 4.30pm.

The celebrations will continue back at the Old Farmhouse for a traditional mummers play with Barley Rye.

Event organisers are asking people to bring a rattle, saucepan, wooden spoon or whistle, as well as a torch or lantern and to wear wellies.

- A Burns Night celebration in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind will be held at Congresbury's DoubleTree by Hilton Cadbury House on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Guide Dogs for the Blind was formed in 1931 and aims to provide 500,000 blind and partially-sighted people with a guide dog by 2023.

Tickets, priced £37, are available on 01934 8343643 or at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk

- Chris Watts will lead a champion tree walk around Tyntesfield House in Wraxall on Sunday from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Entry, priced £12.50, includes refreshments and can be purchased on 03442 491895.