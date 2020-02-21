Advanced search

Award-winning show to tour pubs across North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 17:55 24 February 2020

Horses! Horses! will come to pubs across North Somerset. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Horses! Horses! will come to pubs across North Somerset. Picture: Paul Blakemore

Archant

A theatre group will perform a free play at various pubs across North Somerset.

Touring pub play Horses! Horses!, co-produced by Theatre Orchard and Wassail Theatre Company, will be performed at public houses in Barrow Gurney, Clapton-in-Gordano, Congresbury, Nailsea and Wrington from Thursday to March 4, with all shows taking place at 8pm.

The show, created in association with Bristol Old Vic, was written by Rina Vergano and follows landlord Johnny.

His pub is failing, he is drinking like a fish, and his wife Sue has left him.

In a desperate attempt to raise funds, Johnny puts on a big fun night, but when farmer Ted gets involved, the whole night unravels with surprising results.

Horses! Horses! is a darkly comical tale with live music, humour and flavoured with pub games, pints and crisps.

The show will be performed at the following pubs:

- February 27, 8pm: The Black Horse, in Clevedon Lane, Clapton-in-Gordano.

- February 28, 8pm: The Plough, in High Street, Wrington.

- March 2, 8pm: The Old Inn, in Paul's Causeway, Congresbury.

- March 3, 8pm: The Princes Motto, in Barrow Street, Barrow Gurney.

- March 4, 8pm: The Old Farmhouse, in Trendlewood Way, Nailsea.

