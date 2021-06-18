Portishead youngsters enjoy action-packed outdoor activities

Published: 4:00 PM June 18, 2021

Youngsters part of The Holiday Club @ The Nursery in Portishead Combe Road enjoyed outdoor activities at half-term. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Climbing trees, searching for bugs, making dens and picnicking in the sunshine were just some of the fun things children at a Portishead holiday club enjoyed in the half-term break.

The Holiday Club @ The Nursery, which provides childcare for children aged four years and up during school holidays, had an action-packed programme of outdoor activities for the youngsters to take part in, from interacting with wildlife, to learning about animal care.

Jackie Hardie, owner of The Nursery which organises The Holiday Club, said: “There’s no doubt that the impact of nature promotes children’s learning and development and so our holiday club includes as many outdoor activities as possible.

“Based on farmland on the outskirts of Portishead, holiday club works alongside animals and also has designated woodland for the children to explore. A log cabin and barn provide indoor space should we need it, but the children opted for outdoor activities every day.

"We now are working on our summer holiday programme which will also include sports and a mini allotment.”

Jackie’s passion for providing outdoor learning is also reflected in the curriculum at The Nursery she runs in Portishead’s Combe Road. As well as children connecting with nature in the garden and in the wider community, the preschoolers attend farm school on a regular basis.

She added: “With the continued easing of restrictions, children at The Nursery have been enjoying the return to farm school on a regular basis. With full access to private farmland where the children can safely run in wide-open spaces, explore woodland and interact with animals, The Nursery has a pretty unique set-up.

“We missed being on the farm hugely during the pandemic restrictions and it’s great to be back. We all appreciate the benefits of outdoor learning, giving children freedom and space for energetic play, stimulating their senses and exploring different outdoor environments. It’s also about learning risk management.

"Just like our holiday club, The Nursery farm school and woodland play open up all kinds of experiences for the children and having access to the animals is an added bonus.”