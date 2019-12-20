Children's Christmas book published by nursery owner

Jackie Hardie with children from The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

A nursery owner from Portishead has published her first children's book for the festive season.

Jackie Hardie, who owns The Nursery in Combe Road was inspired to write her book, Ruby Ragdoll's Friend Father Christmas, to help children who have reservations about Santa.

Jackie said: "Father Christmas can seem scary to small children. We teach them to be aware of stranger danger and then tell them this man dressed in strange clothes, who they don't know, might pay a surprise visit to their home via the chimney.

"The book, which is delightfully illustrated by Portishead artist Tracie Fry, looks at ways to alleviate worries about the man in the red coat with a big white beard and finds alternative ways gifts can be delivered if they really don't feel comfortable with him visiting their home in the middle of the night."

The book, priced £6.99, is available by emailing admin@thenursery.uk.com