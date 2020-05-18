Nursery launches scarecrow trail in bid to bring ‘hope, joy and positivity’ to town

The Nursery manager Natalie with son Alfie outside the early learning setting. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

A Portishead nursery has launched a scarecrow festival to bring ‘hope, joy and positivity’ to the town.

Joey and the scarecrow he built ith his dad. Picture: Tracey Fowler Joey and the scarecrow he built ith his dad. Picture: Tracey Fowler

The Nursery, in Combe Road, decided to bring the initiative forward to brighten up the town during the coronavirus pandemic.

The early learning setting had planned to launch the scarecrow trail this summer, however, with social distancing restrictions in place, it has brought the project forward to bring ‘hope, joy and positivity’ to Portishead.

Families are now busy building scarecrows at home to display in front gardens, to see through windows and on doorsteps, and The Nursery is encouraging people to get involved in the area.

Childcare expert and owner of The Nursery, Jackie Hardie, said: “Children created rainbows for their windows at home in the very early days of social distancing restrictions.

“Not only do these provide a stay safe and thank you to key workers message, but they also brighten up the town.

“Key workers on their way to and from work, residents on their way to the shops and people out exercising can all enjoy seeing the colourful posters.

“With this in mind, we thought we might go one step further with the addition of brightly-coloured scarecrows featuring in people’s front gardens, on doorsteps or even in windows in Portishead.

“It’s just a bit of fun to help cheer-up people’s days, but building a scarecrow is a great activity for children as it promotes the development of many different skills from large and fine motor skills to fuelling imaginations and giving them a sense of achievement.”

Since the start of the initiative, scarecrows have been popping up around Portishead and will soon be on display in the town’s High Street.

Jackie added: “Reeds Rains estate agent has offered to display the scarecrow photos in its High Street office windows.

“We are inviting anyone to join in, and once they have built their scarecrow, we encourage people to send us a photo of it with their first name and age, if they are under 18.

“It’s another way of spreading hope, joy and positivity in Portishead.”

Photos of the scarecrows can be emailed to manager@thenursery.uk.com

Alternatively, entries can be posted to The Nursery 8-10 Combe Road BS20 6BJ.