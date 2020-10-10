Nursery launches service to support parents further during pandemic

The Nursery has launched a support service for parents during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images Rawpixel Ltd.

A Portishead nursery has launched a flexible nursery service to provide parents with additional help throughout the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: The Nursery The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: The Nursery

The Nursery, at St Vincent House in Combe Road, has vowed to support parents of young children further following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the UK.

The childcare setting can help parents access additional funding to early years education and frontline workers with varying shifts at short notice can also take advantage of the service.

A specialist cohort worker experienced in trauma and anxiety is also employed at The Nursery to work with children who may have social and emotional challenges in their lives.

Jackie Hardie, who runs The Nursery, said: “We want families with young children to know we are here to support them as they continue to cope with the results of the coronavirus, however it may be affecting them.

Jackie Hardie published her latest book, Pants On My Face, in summer . Picture: Tracey Fowler Jackie Hardie published her latest book, Pants On My Face, in summer . Picture: Tracey Fowler

“Redundancies are on the rise, and while parents are between jobs, they may be in need of childcare but may not be able to afford it. We may be able to help them access additional funding.

“We have also come across frontline workers who say their varying shift patterns make it difficult for them to get the childcare hours they need at short notice, and we are doing everything we can to accommodate this and are offering flexi-hour places for children of key workers. We recognise that at times like this we all need to help each other.

“As a nursery we have always employed a higher staff ratio than that which is required and we have additional rooms like our training room that are not used every day, so with this in mind we feel we can launch a flexible childcare service for families that need it while the pandemic and restrictions continue.

“Our specialist cohort worker who specialises in trauma and anxiety offers additional support for children who need it and we can also help parents who seek funding for early years childcare.

“Our office manager can help families find out if they are eligible for funding and if they are not, there are other sources of funding we may be able to access for them.”

For more information about flexible preschool childcare or funding for childcare during the pandemic, call The Nursery on 01275 402140.