Children donate items in run up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 December 2019

Children at The Nursery with the items they donated over Advent. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Tracey Fowler

In the run up to Christmas, children in Portishead have been practising the art of giving.

The Nursery introduced a reverse Advent calendar, whereby instead of opening it each day and taking something out, the children put something in.

Children and parents were invited to make a deposit of either food or toys on any day during the period of Advent.

The Nursery then ensures the items are delivered to the Foodbank or local charities, including the Methodist gift tree initiative, depending on the item.

Owner, Jackie Hardie, said: "The festive season presents a great opportunity to discuss the real meaning of Christmas and help children to think of others.

"Empathy is really hard for young children to grasp but there are things we can do, particularly at this time of year, to encourage children to give something back. A reverse advent is one of these things."

