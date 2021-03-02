Gym sessions and ballet classes on offer to youngsters in lockdown
- Credit: The Nursery
A Portishead nursery is running gym sessions and ballet classes in a bid to help early years children maintain normality in their lives.
The Nursery, in Combe Road, said it is not charging families for the additional activities it provides and has worked with parents to see what children are missing most in lockdown.
The Nursery has offered ballet lessons for some time and recently engaged a professional gym clubs coach to run Friday morning pre-school gym sessions.
Nursery manager, Natalie Collins, said: “Lots of our children attended gym sessions and ballet classes before the pandemic, but these all stopped when restrictions were brought in.
“We have worked with our parents to see what the children are missing most during the restrictions and are trying to bridge the gap for them.
“We recognise the importance of activities like these to promote physical development, improving strength, coordination and muscle development, as well as the fun side of things and the contribution these activities make to the general wellbeing of our children.”
