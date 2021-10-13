Stunning painting of Land Yeo aims to raise money for volunteer group

Published: 2:00 PM October 13, 2021

A member of a volunteer group has created a painting of the river which runs through Nailsea on its way to Clevedon.

David Robinson of The Land Yeo Friends has had the painting framed by Fizz Gallery and Framing, in Clevedon's Hill Road, to enhance its look without detracting from its bright feel of early spring.

It is hoped that selling the oil painting will go some way to financing the group, which has tirelessly worked throughout the pandemic to keep the river flowing freely by carefully measuring pollutants and removing rubbish.

The group is partly funded by the town council and also helped by the Environment Agency, which has in the past supplied tools.

The Land Yeo Friends have yearly maintenance costs on its boat and trailer and also need a supply of tabards and gloves to be worn by their members.

Apart from buying David’s painting, companies and individuals can also support the work of the group with donations.