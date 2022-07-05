The Hub to host open day in Portishead

The Hub, in Portishead, will hold an open day for residents to see what support it offers. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

An open day will be held for a community service in Portishead aimed at supporting residents with a variety of issues they may be facing.

The Portishead Hub, based next to the Methodist Church in High Street, offers a safe space for people to meet and access to helpful services.

On July 12, Portishead Town Council will showcase a selection of these services.

"There will be talks from Vitaminds, a Chronic Pain Support Group and SWAN Advocacy, who provide support for victims of crime.

"Community Connect will be available all day providing support to the over 50’s and residents will also be able to find out more about the free Yoga classes and Portishead Youth Centre drop-in sessions.

"Plus, tea, coffee, cake and board games will be available throughout the day, so please join us for a cuppa to find out more."

The event will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

For more information on The Hub, visit www.portishead.gov.uk/The-Hub



