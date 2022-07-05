News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

The Hub to host open day in Portishead

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:30 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 2:52 PM July 5, 2022
The Hub, in Portishead

The Hub, in Portishead, will hold an open day for residents to see what support it offers. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

An open day will be held for a community service in Portishead aimed at supporting residents with a variety of issues they may be facing.

The Portishead Hub, based next to the Methodist Church in High Street, offers a safe space for people to meet and access to helpful services.

On July 12, Portishead Town Council will showcase a selection of these services.

"There will be talks from Vitaminds, a Chronic Pain Support Group and SWAN Advocacy, who provide support for victims of crime.

"Community Connect will be available all day providing support to the over 50’s and residents will also be able to find out more about the free Yoga classes and Portishead Youth Centre drop-in sessions.

"Plus, tea, coffee, cake and board games will be available throughout the day, so please join us for a cuppa to find out more."

The event will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

For more information on The Hub, visit www.portishead.gov.uk/The-Hub


Media
Portishead News

Don't Miss

HM Coastguard Helicopter

Coastguard

VIDEO: Coastguard airlifts two people from Clevedon waters

Carrington Walker

person
Work on the pier-to-pier way has restarted after a delay. 

North Somerset Council

'Unavoidable' delays push back pier-to-pier cycle way between Weston and...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

Covid cases rise: 1-in-30 estimated to be positive

Paul Jones

person
Abandoned Portishead rail line.

Funding and inflation behind concerns over Portishead rail project

Paul Jones

person