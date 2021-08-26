Children take the lead in Portishead drama project
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
A Portishead school holiday club made the most of the sunshine as it combined drama with the great outdoors to present a play at the town’s Lake Grounds.
Staying safe from the big bad wolf was the order of the day as children dressed as the three little pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and her grandmother.
Former Gordano School drama teacher Abi Hill, who runs MultiStory Drama Academy, said: “Everyone wanted to be the big bad wolf. So, we did a lot of taking turns to be all the different characters while presenting a play in a day. We all had so much fun.”
The drama sessions were part of a holiday club run by The Nursery in Portishead's Combe Road, which offers childcare to school-aged children.
Nursery manager, Natalie Collins, said: “Our aim at The Holiday Club was for the children to have the most awesome summer full of fun, friendship and laughter and so we brought the drama academy in one day a week to add an extra dimension."
The drama sessions were so popular that The Holiday Club will now also be running performing arts sessions during the October half-term break.
