Mum now campaigns for charity after helping son live with cleft lip
- Credit: Danielle Smith
A Clevedon mother has described how 'grateful' she is to a charity who helped her seven-year-old son recover from cleft lip and palate.
Danielle Smith, age 33, says she and her family would have been lost without the support of the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA). Danielle and her husband Mark, now campaign for the little-known charity to highlight its amazing work.
The couple had never heard of cleft lip before their son Ethan was born in 2014, so his diagnosis at 20 weeks took them by surprise. Affecting around one in every 700 newborn's a year, the condition is where a babies upper lip or roof of the mouth is split, and is the most common facial birth defect in the country.
CLAPA is the only national charity which supports children with a cleft lip or palate, and provides non-medical services to families to compliment a babies treatment right through to adulthood.
Danielle told the Times Ethan was 'one of the lucky ones', having been a comfortable and happy baby despite his condition.
She said: "Apart from struggling with a bottle, Ethan was really lucky and just got on with it; happy going and always smiling.
"CLAPA was there for us right from day one. They gave me special bottles to help breast feed Ethan, and helped with speech therapy too.
"They supported us through all of our regular check-ups in the hospital and whenever we needed help, they provided visits and support - they've been totally amazing and that's why they are very close to our hearts.
"Now you can't even tell he had a cleft lip thanks to the amazing team at Bristol Children's Hospital too. I can't thank them enough."
After Ethan's first corrective surgery, Danielle and Mark wanted to fundraise for the charity as a way of showing their appreciation and help other children live with cleft lip.
The couple raised almost £2,000 at a popular fun day out event in 2016, and a football fundraiser two years later.
In March, Danielle and Mark will host a children's disco and an 80s-themed party and raffle for adults at the Conservative Club in Clevedon, where they hope to raise even more funds for the charity.
To get advice and support for a child with cleft lip and palate, visit CLAPA's website here.