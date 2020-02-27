Sea shanty group donates to children's hospice
PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 February 2020
A group of sea shanty singers from Weston has been performing across North Somerset to raise cash for a children's charity.
The Barnacle Buoys have raised £1,500 for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW), in Wraxall, by holding collections at concerts and selling CDs in aid of the cause.
The singers put on a lively performance at Charlton Farm as they handed over the funds they had raised.
A spokesman for the group said: "Inspiring morning singing to the families and children at Children's Hospice South West, at Charlton Farm."
"We were proud to present a cheque for £1,500.
"The money was raised from concerts selling our CDs and numerous bucket collections.
"Over the past five years we have raised over £11,000, thanks to you lovely people out there."
The group meets at the Old Inn, in Clevedon, and regularly supports CHSW and the RNLI.