Sea shanty group donates to children's hospice

The Barnacle Buoys donating to Children's Hospice South West.

A group of sea shanty singers from Weston has been performing across North Somerset to raise cash for a children's charity.

The Barnacle Buoys have raised £1,500 for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW), in Wraxall, by holding collections at concerts and selling CDs in aid of the cause.

The singers put on a lively performance at Charlton Farm as they handed over the funds they had raised.

A spokesman for the group said: "Inspiring morning singing to the families and children at Children's Hospice South West, at Charlton Farm."

"We were proud to present a cheque for £1,500.

"The money was raised from concerts selling our CDs and numerous bucket collections.

"Over the past five years we have raised over £11,000, thanks to you lovely people out there."

The group meets at the Old Inn, in Clevedon, and regularly supports CHSW and the RNLI.