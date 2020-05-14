Advanced search

Online tourism festival to showcase best of Somerset

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 May 2020

Chief Cidermaker at Thatchers Cider by oak vats

The virtual event will feature the best of what Somerset has to offer the UK.

Visit Somerset has teamed up with its Exmoor counterpart to host ‘one of the biggest virtual tourism festivals in the UK’.

The inaugural event will take place as part of an ongoing Somerset Day celebration and will be live streamed via the Visit Somerset Facebook page tomorrow (Friday).

The festival aims to showcase why the region is such a special place to visit, offering an insight into its vibrant culinary scene and why it remains a must-visit destination for UK travellers once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Thatchers will open the festival at 3pm with a very special ‘Knowing Your Cider’ experience, followed by food demonstrations and tips from Yeo Valley and Porlock Oysters.

Chief executive of Visit Somerset, John Turner said: “We are really excited to be co-hosting the Somerset Day Virtual Festival – the first of its kind.

“The line-up looks fantastic and for the County of festivals, it is a great way to remind people what we have to offer so that we are right up there at the top of the list for visits when the time is right.

“We can’t welcome people in person yet but we can whet their appetites as we share some of what makes this area so special.”

Other live experiences will include an Exmoor from your doorstep walking tour from Wild About Exmoor, a Magic Show by Brean Unity Holiday Park and a musical performance by Kitty Macfarlane.

For more information on what events will be included, visit www.facebook.com/events/1648564908600537/

