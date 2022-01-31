News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Tesco shoppers urged to back health campaign

person

Paul Jones

Published: 2:06 PM January 31, 2022
Tesco Clevedon GSV

Tesco in Clevedon - Credit: Google Street View

Shoppers are being encouraged to support a fundraising campaign for three leading health charities.

Last year Tesco's ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1 million after customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.

The money raised is helping Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their vital work to improve and save lives.

As the charities fight back from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, shoppers at stores like that in Clevedon are again being urged to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service tills until February 13.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

For further information, go to https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/taking-action/community/charity-partnerships/

