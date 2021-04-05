News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Cash boost for support group helping people with mental health issues

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM April 5, 2021   
Holding hands

FrIenDs Together support group awarded grant from Bags of Help scheme. - Credit: Pixabay

A support group for people who suffer from disabilities and mental health issues in North Somerset has been given a £1,000 grant from Tesco's Bags of Help scheme.

FrIenDs Together was founded in 2019 to help people with invisible disabilities, mental health issues and those who are lonely and isolated.

The Bags of Help scheme, which is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork, awards grants to thousands of community projects every year.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “We know that one of the consequences of the pandemic is a significant increase in people experiencing mental health problems.  

"We also know that many community organisations manage projects and deliver services that make a huge difference to our wellbeing – connecting us to nature, connecting people to each other and connecting the most isolated and vulnerable to specialist support.  We're delighted that the grants we’re distributing make these vital connections possible.”

FrIenDs Together is open to people living in North Somerset. For more information, log on to www.f2g.org.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Osborne features on the BBC Two TV series, Saved and Remade, which is airing for the next four weeks.

Portishead furniture maker features in new BBC TV series

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The Wyndham Way Study Area in Portishead

Councils back Portishead town centre scoping study

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Trainee specialist paramedic Fleur

Coronavirus

Trainee paramedic stresses importance of support networks during pandemic

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Children enjoying Easter activities at a Portishead holiday club.

Easter

Portishead youngsters benefit from plethora of Easter activities

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus