Cash boost for support group helping people with mental health issues

Published: 10:00 AM April 5, 2021

FrIenDs Together support group awarded grant from Bags of Help scheme. - Credit: Pixabay

A support group for people who suffer from disabilities and mental health issues in North Somerset has been given a £1,000 grant from Tesco's Bags of Help scheme.

FrIenDs Together was founded in 2019 to help people with invisible disabilities, mental health issues and those who are lonely and isolated.

The Bags of Help scheme, which is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork, awards grants to thousands of community projects every year.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “We know that one of the consequences of the pandemic is a significant increase in people experiencing mental health problems.

"We also know that many community organisations manage projects and deliver services that make a huge difference to our wellbeing – connecting us to nature, connecting people to each other and connecting the most isolated and vulnerable to specialist support. We're delighted that the grants we’re distributing make these vital connections possible.”

FrIenDs Together is open to people living in North Somerset. For more information, log on to www.f2g.org.uk