Clevedon's Tesco sees 10 new bike stands created

Tesco manager Hayley Roberts and Clevedon town councillor Eric Holdsworth are seen inspecting the new bike stands. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Clevedon's Tesco superstore now has 10 new bike stands to help encourage usage by cyclists at the shop.

As part of a sustainability initiative, Clevedon Town Council and Sustainable Clevedon have worked in partnership with North Somerset Council to fund the bike stands free of charge.

The stands are situated near the store front, and has repurposed five previous car parking spaces for cyclists.

North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for sustainable travel, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "It’s great to see Tesco engaging with our active travel agenda, and making such a visible effort to increase cycling."

The new cycle stands were given to Tesco by the council. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Tesco manager Hayley Roberts, said: "We hope the bike stands will encourage more colleagues to cycle to work, as well as opening up the possibility of doing a larger shop by bike and trailer."

The scheme comes as part of a wider plan by North Somerset Council to persuade eco-friendly travel by bike and foot across the county, including the pier to pier cycle route due to open this summer between Weston and Clevedon.